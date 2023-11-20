Trump to attend the S.C. Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC confirmed Donald Trump will soon be in the Capital City for the Palmetto Bowl.

NBC said the former president will be at the University of South Carolina vs. Clemson game on Saturday, according to a source familiar with the planning.

Last Monday, the rumors started circulating about the Republican 2024 presidential candidate attending the game.

During South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s media availability on Tuesday, he weighed in about the 45th president’s possible attendance at the game; however, he said he did not have any details about whether or not Trump would be in attendance.

“Long ago, Peggy and I issued him a standing invitation to come anytime he wants to,” McMaster said. “If he comes, we’ll be with him.”

