Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, begins holiday preparations

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Steeds Dairy Farm in Grovetown gave veterans free trips through the corn maize for their Veterans Appreciation Day, postponed from last week.

Included in the appreciation day was a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, live cows, food, and more.

The owner said they had roughly 700 people come out on Sunday and about 600 on Saturday.

Jim Steeds, the owner, says, “We just wanted to kind of give back to thank the veterans to thank them for all they have done, and last week got rained out and felt bad about it.”

Steed says they are now setting up for Christmas-time festivities.

