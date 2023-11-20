Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, begins holiday preparations

Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, prepares for Christmas
Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, prepares for Christmas(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Steeds Dairy Farm in Grovetown gave veterans free trips through the corn maize for their Veterans Appreciation Day, postponed from last week.

Included in the appreciation day was a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, live cows, food, and more.

The owner said they had roughly 700 people come out on Sunday and about 600 on Saturday.

Jim Steeds, the owner, says, “We just wanted to kind of give back to thank the veterans to thank them for all they have done, and last week got rained out and felt bad about it.”

Steed says they are now setting up for Christmas-time festivities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

Latest News

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 20
5th Walk for Water benefits people who need clean, safe water
CSRA Walk for Water benefits people who need clean, safe water
5th annual Walk for Water
CSRA Walk for Water benefits people who need clean, safe water
Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, prepares for Christmas
Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, prepares for Christmas