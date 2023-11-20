Name released for Thomson teen who died after being shot

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified the teenage boy who died after being shot in Thomson last week.

Jonathan Johnson, 14, of Thomson, was shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue.

He succumbed to his injuries at 11:31 a.m. Saturday an Augusta hospital.

Preliminary information indicates the victim and other minors were in the area when several unidentified men approached and shot at the home multiple times.

It leaves one family and the rest of the community in mourning at a time when many families are coming together.

And it’s the latest in a string of tragedies in the small town.

Those who live in Thomson say there has been an increase in violence in the last two or three years.

Sabrina Hester is a nurse who used to live in Thomson. Now she helps take care of a family member on Anderson Avenue, close to where the shooting happened.

“We got too many young children losing their lives to gun violence. And I’ve lived here for 57 years. And this has been the worst that I’ve ever seen McDuffie County since I’ve been here, 57 years,” said Hester.

She says the violence needs to stop, especially involving children.

“He hadn’t even gotten to see what life would be like. He got to enjoy his life. And for somebody to just shoot him down like that like he was an animal. That’s just not acceptable, not acceptable at all,” she said.

Neighbors worry about what the future of Thomson could look like.

“They need to find better resolutions to the problem. Instead of guns, guns, guns, guns. Yeah, it’s got to get better in McDuffie County, it got to get better,” Hester said.

