Mom continues fight for justice over trans daughter’s slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Mrs. Taylor … we need you to come and identify an individual who we think may be your child.”

It’s a statement replays over and over again in Clara Taylor’s mind constantly.

Oct. 3, 2020, is the day she says she will never forget.

Before dropping her phone and hitting her knees, that was the phone call, she received from the coroner and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that brisk fall morning.

Her daughter Felycya Harris, who identified as a transgender woman, was found shot to death in southwest Augusta.

Taylor said to lose one child is a pain she never knew, but to lose three makes it so hard to face the next day over and over again.

But she says: “A mother’s fight is never over; mine is only just beginning.”

In November of 2021, deputies arrested Jerrome Miller .

Miller has a criminal history including assault and battery.

Taylor wasn’t able to make it to his first bond hearing and speak from her heart.

But on Monday, he has a revision bond hearing and News 12 will be there with Taylor.

She says being strong is the only option she has to make sure that the transgender community in the CSRA loses the target on their back.

Friends of Harris previously told News 12 the world lost a great decorator -- dancer-- a sweet soul-- who liked to connect with people on Facebook Live.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are roughly 1 million transgender adults in the United States. A survey by the Virginia Department of Public Health found 55% of transgender people interviewed reported being victims of violence or crime.

