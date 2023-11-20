Mental health patient jumps out of ambulance and runs away

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mental patient who jumped out of the back of an ambulance and ran away.

John Anthony Lowden Jr., 38, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 205 pounds, according to deputies, who also released a photo of him.

On Sunday around 12:50 p.m., he was being taken from Piedmont Augusta Hospital to a mental health facility by Gold Cross Ambulance Service.

When the ambulance was stopped on St. Sebastian Way at Walton Way, he jumped out the back and ran off, deputies said.

He’s homeless and was last seen wearing blue scrubs.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

