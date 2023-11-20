Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Math, literacy event helps families understand new Ga. standards

Math, literacy event helps families understand new Ga. standards
Math, literacy event helps families understand new Ga. standards(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System invites parents and guardians to attend a math and literacy workshop that will provide resources to support students during the new learning standards.

The Numbers + Letters = Better Together workshop will give families resources that will help them help their students adjust to the new Georgia Department of Education math standards on Wednesday.

Attendees will learn about the new K-12 Georgia mathematics standards and receive giveaways like Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math kits, mathematics manipulatives, and books.

The event is free and open to the public. Limited childcare services will be available based on capacity.

“This year is the first year that our schools have implemented the new K-12 math standards, and we are working hand-in-hand with families to set up our students for success,” said Kinesha Ponder, Director of Teaching and Learning. “This event is geared toward parents and guardians who want to better understand what their children are being taught and learn how to engage students at home as they develop their skills.”

“Numbers + Letters = Better Together” will be held at the HUB for Community Innovation at 631 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 attendees can join one of three sessions:

  • Session 1: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Session 2: 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Session 3: 5 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

Latest News

Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, be laid to rest soon
Angela Moseley, Dean of Adult Education at Augusta Tech
One on One with Richard Rogers | Adult education at Augusta Tech
Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, prepares for Christmas
Steeds Dairy celebrates veterans, begins holiday preparations
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 20