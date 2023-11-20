Submit Photos/Videos
King family mourns the loss of Rosalynn Carter, an ally and close friend

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, said her mom, Coretta Scott King, formed a special bond with the former first lady. The bond created a strong
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world is mourning the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, including the King family.

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, said her mom, Coretta Scott King, formed a special bond with the former first lady. The bond created a strong alliance between the two families.

“I would never have been considered by the rest of the nation as a viable candidate for president had it not been for MLK Jr.,” said President Jimmy Carter in 2013.

For years, Mrs. Carter stood alongside Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tackling some of the biggest issues at the time. The allies joined together to accomplish some big tasks, especially addressing issues that directly impact women. President Carter acknowledged the friendship between the two families on multiple occasions.

“As president, my most important visitors were from Georgia. Coretta, Benjamin Mays and Daddy King. They would come and tell me what I needed to do as president. They reminded me the MLK Jr. was for human rights and for peace,” said President Jimmy Carter in 2013.

The Carters even would visit Ebenezer Baptist Church, the home church of the Kings, pastored by Reverend, now Senator, Raphael Warnock. In 2018, Warnock talked about when President Carter, met MLK Sr.

“The third pastor of this church, Martin Luther King Sr., Daddy King, had met with him, put his arms around him and said he’s alright. You know how Daddy King was and that was a key moment in the campaign,” said Warnock.”

In a statement, Dr. Bernice King said her mother, Rosalynn Carter, and her aunt Dr. Christine King Farris, along with 12 others, co-founded the Georgia Chapter of the International Women’s Forum. It’s just one of the accomplishments of a powerful friendship.

The King family says they join the nation in mourning the loss of a remarkable woman.

