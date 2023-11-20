Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested, district says

Kimberly Barnes
Kimberly Barnes(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown Middle School teacher has been arrested, according to school officials.

Parents were sent a notification letter Monday saying seventh-grade science teacher Kimberly Barnes, 29, had been arrested “by outside law enforcement agencies, for an alleged fraud incident in another state.”

On Friday, administrators were notified of the arrest.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, she was arrested Friday to be held for the Edgefield County authorities.

School district officials asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact local law enforcement.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority and we take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will investigate fully,” the Columbia County School District said in the letter. “A substitute teacher will be provided in the teacher’s absence.”

