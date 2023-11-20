Face of need has changed for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the 32nd year in a row, the James Brown Family Foundation gave back to the community.

On Monday morning, they wrapped up their turkey giveaway.

Almost 300 turkeys were passed out.

In addition to those turkeys, Golden Harvest Food Bank gave out food boxes to those in need too.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to bless families going into the holidays, make sure that they had other things to be able to put on the table as well,” said Abby Muehfeld, vice president of marketing for the food bank.

Golden Harvest says this year, 9,000 pounds of food were packed in 210 boxes to give out. The boxes were filled with everyday essentials like tuna, pasta, and canned vegetables that were collected during the food bank’s successful October campaign, “It’s Spooky to be Hungry.”

While the James Brown Turkey Giveaway is a fixture at this time of year, something was a little different this time.

Deanna Brown Thomas says registrations stayed about the same this year, but the demographic of those being served is changing.

She says organizers usually serve more elderly people, but this year they are also seeing some younger families, as the face of who is need is changing.

