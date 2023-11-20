Did you know these facts about former first lady Rosalynn Carter?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter, the longtime companion of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady who died Sunday , has had a number of accomplishments all the way from life in Plains to life in and out of the White House.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1927, in Plains. Her father was Wilburn Smith and her mother was Allethea Smith.

She married Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946. The two are still married to this day.

She graduated from Georgia Southwestern College, now Georgia Southwestern State University, in 1946.

The Carters have four children.

Rosalynn founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute of Caregiving at Georgia Southwestern State University.

Rosalynn is an advocate for mental health, early childhood immunization, human rights and conflict resolution.

As first lady, Rosalynn focused on mental health and performing arts.

She served as the honorary chairperson of the President’s Commission on Mental Health and was instrumental in the passing of the 1980 Mental Health Systems Act.

In 1982, she and Jimmy founded The Carter Center.

Her first book, “First Lady From Plains,” was published in 1984.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999.

Rosalynn was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

In 2019, she and Jimmy officially became the longest-married presidential couple in history.

In December 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution that recognized Rosalynn’s 50 years of mental health advocacy.