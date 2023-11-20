Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Did you know these facts about former first lady Rosalynn Carter?

By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter, the longtime companion of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady who died Sunday, has had a number of accomplishments all the way from life in Plains to life in and out of the White House.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Key facts about Rosalynn Carter

  • She was born on Aug. 18, 1927, in Plains. Her father was Wilburn Smith and her mother was Allethea Smith.
  • She married Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946. The two are still married to this day.
  • She graduated from Georgia Southwestern College, now Georgia Southwestern State University, in 1946.
  • The Carters have four children.
  • Rosalynn founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute of Caregiving at Georgia Southwestern State University.
  • Rosalynn is an advocate for mental health, early childhood immunization, human rights and conflict resolution.
  • As first lady, Rosalynn focused on mental health and performing arts.
  • She served as the honorary chairperson of the President’s Commission on Mental Health and was instrumental in the passing of the 1980 Mental Health Systems Act.
  • In 1982, she and Jimmy founded The Carter Center.
  • Her first book, “First Lady From Plains,” was published in 1984.
  • She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999.
  • Rosalynn was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001.
  • In 2019, she and Jimmy officially became the longest-married presidential couple in history.
  • In December 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution that recognized Rosalynn’s 50 years of mental health advocacy.
  • In May 2023, it was announced that Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia.
Caption

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
Midland Valley football
Midland Valley loses against Westside in Game of the Week

Latest News

Flowers for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at The Carter Center.
Admirers at Carter Center remember former first lady Rosalynn Carter
‘Steel magnolia’ | Tributes pour in for Rosalynn Carter
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair