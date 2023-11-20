Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain returns during the week. Cooler than average highs into Thanksgiving.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday will be seasonal day, but it will be a dry day for the most part. The greatest chance of measurable rain holds off until Tuesday, as a storm system moves in from the west. Winds on today will be from the east at 6 to 11 mph.

The heaviest and most widespread rain arrives Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday, then dry skies return just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday.

Expect partly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving Day, but it will be on the cool side with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s, an isolated shower is possible throughout the day Friday. Keep it here for updates throughout the week!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

Latest News

Seasonal Start This Week
Seasonal Start To The Week, Rainy Tuesday
Thanksgiving week forecast 11/19
Rain expected Thanksgiving week 11/19 forecast
CSRA
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton