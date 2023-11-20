Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain returns Tuesday - Wednesday. Cooler than average highs into Thanksgiving with a drier outlook.
Rain Chances
Rain Chances
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloud cover will continue to build this evening ahead of our next rain maker. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out before midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

The heaviest and most widespread rain arrives Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon lasting through early Wednesday. There is a low-level marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening with the highest threats being damaging winds and a small threat for an isolated, brief tornado. Rain totals look to fall between 0.75″ and 1.50″. Winds will also be breezy out of the south between 10-15 MPH with gusts over 20 MPH possible.

Dry skies return just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday. Expect a chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures will be on the cool side right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s, an isolated shower is possible throughout the day Friday. Keep it here for updates throughout the week!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say

Latest News

Rain Chances
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Seasonal Start This Week
Seasonal Start To The Week, Rainy Tuesday
Thanksgiving week forecast 11/19
Rain expected Thanksgiving week 11/19 forecast
CSRA
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton