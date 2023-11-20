Submit Photos/Videos
CSRA Walk for Water benefits people who need clean, safe water

By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 5th annual CSRA Walk for Water took place at SRP Park over the weekend to benefit people who need clean and safe water.

The event raises funds to support the 2.1 billion people worldwide who lack access to safe water.

The walk began at 9 a.m. on Saturday at SRP Park, then across the 13th Street Bridge, to the Riverwalk to get on 6th Street to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, before circling back to SRP Park.

Chris Brown, an event volunteer, says, “Think about the millions of people around this world that don’t have access to clean water and they need that just to live. I mean this is just an important event on what they do here and what they do worldwide.”

The Walk for Water is based in Charleston and continues to spread the word about clean water around the world.

To learn more about the CSRA Walk for Water, go to the website. 

