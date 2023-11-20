Cries for help lead rescuers to person trapped in S.C. garbage truck

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cries for help led rescue crews in Anderson to a bizarre discovery on Monday morning.

A solid-waste driver arrived at the Anderson Fire Department shortly before 8 a.m., saying he heard cries for help coming from inside his truck. Crews said they determined a person was trapped inside.

In addition to Anderson firefighters, Anderson Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore Ambulance Service, Anderson Public Works and the Anderson County HazMat Team all responded to help with the rescue.

A ladder truck and rope system were used to lift the victim out of the back of the truck and they were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters performed a search to ensure no other victims were inside.

