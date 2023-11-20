Columbia County sends out a FOG alert for Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re coming up on the biggest day of the year for clogged pipes.

That’s because all the fat, oil and grease from Thanksgiving can solidify when it’s poured down the drain.

In fact, it even has an abbreviation – FOG – and it can severely damage the sewer system.

To try to cut down on the problem, Columbia County wants your used grease.

If you save up your grease, you can make the Columbia County water utility lab, 327 Evans to Locks Road, one of your stops on Black Friday.

The lab will recycle the goop.

