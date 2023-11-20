Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County sends out a FOG alert for Thanksgiving

When done correctly, deep-fried turkey is tantalizing. (Source: AP)
When done correctly, deep-fried turkey is tantalizing. (Source: AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re coming up on the biggest day of the year for clogged pipes.

That’s because all the fat, oil and grease from Thanksgiving can solidify when it’s poured down the drain.

In fact, it even has an abbreviation – FOG – and it can severely damage the sewer system.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

To try to cut down on the problem, Columbia County wants your used grease.

If you save up your grease, you can make the Columbia County water utility lab, 327 Evans to Locks Road, one of your stops on Black Friday.

The lab will recycle the goop.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting

Latest News

Dayzon Nakarr Padgett, 23
Aiken County man wanted in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor case
Person rescued from solid-waste truck in Anderson, S.C.
Cries for help lead rescuers to person trapped in S.C. garbage truck
In Plane Sight: Black passengers searched more than others at airport
In Plane Sight: Is racial profiling happening at Atlanta’s airport?
Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter leaves a legacy through her mental health advocacy