Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges following the fatal shooting on Bleakley Street that killed a man on November 11.

On Sunday, November 19, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of 33-year-old Anthony Orlando Jones in reference to a fatal shooting incident on Bleakley Street just a week before.

The shooting happened on Saturday, November 11 when officers responded to the 1500 block of Bleakley Street at 1:22 a.m. in reference to a homicide.

Deputies say they found Irvin shot at least one time.

Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed the victim to be 50-year-old Charles Irvin, who was pronounced dead at 2:00 a.m. after being taken to Wellstar-MCG Emergency Room by EMS.

Now, Anthony Jones is being held on charges including: possession of firearm by convicted felons, possession of firearm or knife during crime, kidnapping, felony home invasion in the first degree, battery and murder.

While we’re still working on finding out what led up to the shooting, stick with News 12 as we continue to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.