Aiken County man wanted in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor case

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man wanted in connection with sexual conduct with a minor.

Dayzon Nakarr Padgett, 23, of Beech Island, is wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, and sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

Officials say it stems from an investigation that began on July 3.

Padgett is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Padgett, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can also submit tips on their website.

