Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Admirers at Carter Center remember former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn Carter's passing was announced Sunday.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday’s death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter has devastated many people, including those who live not far from the Carter Center in Atlanta.

Resident Joel Silverman went to the center on Sunday to bring flowers and pay his respects.

“I think everyone in Georgia loved her with no exception,” he said. “No one didn’t love Mrs. Carter.”

A legacy of devotion to human rights and mental health, Mrs. Carter did much of her humanitarian work in The Carter Center, which she, along with her husband Former President Jimmy Carter, founded.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“I think the Carters never stopped fighting for peace and global health,” Silverman said. “They never stopped representing the best of what America could be.”

Atlanta News First also spoke with Kevin Green who was saddened by the loss of a woman who he said made an everlasting impact, from her work to improve global health to promoting greater access to mental healthcare.

“My heart fell when I saw the camera crews, so I looked it up,” he said. “Sad, but what a legacy. The Carters have certainly left their mark on this globe and continue to.”

To honor the former first lady’s legacy, the Carter Center has set up a special website where you can pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter.

On the website, you can explore the life and achievements of the former first lady. You can also read her detailed biography, and contribute to a condolence book.

Click here to visit the website and pay your tribute to Carter.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
Midland Valley football
Midland Valley loses against Westside in Game of the Week

Latest News

‘Steel magnolia’ | Tributes pour in for Rosalynn Carter
To honor the former first lady’s legacy, the Carter Center has set up a special website where...
Paying tribute: The Carter Center launches tribute website for Rosalynn Carter
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
The Carters: What you know may be wrong (or not quite right)