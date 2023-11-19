Submit Photos/Videos
Westminster football rallies past Windsor, wins state

By Daniel Booth
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Locust Grove, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday night in Locust Grove the Westminster Wildcats played in their third GIAA 8-man state championship game in five years.

They came home victorious, busting past the Knights defense 35-14.

It is their second state championship in program history, last winning in 2019. All three state championships: 2019, 2021 and 2023 have been against Windsor Academy out of Macon, Ga.

The Knights struck first, after that, it was all Westminster. The Wildcats forced multiple turnovers including two-way player Levi Murphey who had four interceptions. On offense, Murphey had three passing touchdowns as quarterback against the Knights.

The win, powered by a special connection between father and son helped bring the Wildcats to victory.

“It’s special being able to coach him through this, and to be a part of this,” said Chris Murphey, head coach and Levi’s dad.

Levi said, “I’ve been playing at Westminster since sixth grade. My dad, has been coaching me for a long time. To win this, with all my brothers, we work hard every day in practice, make sure we give everything we got. This game reflected that all of our players stepped up when we needed them. Everybody did their job.”

