Thanksgiving travel is already underway across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - U.S. airlines are expecting record traffic this Thanksgiving travel season, and even if you’re flying out of the Augusta airport, you’ll be in the midst of it.

Still, the vast majority of travelers will be driving.

AAA estimates 1.5 million Georgians will be hitting the road. Many of those drivers have already left home.

“Most folks are going to be hitting the road. We see at least an almost 2% increase from last year with folks hitting the road,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson.

Officials said there is a major difference at the gas pumps this year. Around this time last year, Georgians saw the state gas average at $3.06. But this year the average sits at $2.84.

“We do not anticipate that gas prices will increase or continue upward trend by the time Thanksgiving gets here,” Waiters said.

Even with that decrease in the state gas average, some drivers tell me they are still feeling the pain at the gas pump.

“The gas is just way too high,” said Bobby Coneley, a traveler. “I just hope everyone’s safe when traveling so careful out there.”

Shawn Hayes, another traveler, said he’s a frequent traveler who sees gas prices vary across Georgia.

“We’re feeling it at the pumps and at the grocery store, everywhere we go to swipe it. So yeah that doesn’t feel as good,” he said.

But that’s not stopping anyone from going through all of that trouble to be with their loved ones.

“I recommend people keep their space and drive safe, try to chill and enjoy the holidays and be safe because we got our loved ones out here,” Hayes said.

In the air

AAA expects 55.4 million people to travel, including a record number of fliers, between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

A lot of fliers, including most from Augusta, will pass through Atlanta’s airport – the world’s busiest.

Atlanta airport officials are expecting 3.6 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between now and Nov. 28.

“For this Thanksgiving holiday time period, we’re anticipating to screen just under 1.1 million travelers,” said Robert Spinden, the federal security director with the Transportation Security Administration.

It’s all hands on deck for TSA and airlines.

“We’ve seen significant operational improvements, we’ve hired over 2,100 employees,” said Joe Miller, a vice president for Atlanta-based Delta Airlines. “In addition, we’re bringing in 300 seasonals who are going to help with wheelchair services, helping with unaccompanied minors, and helping in the lobby.”

FLYING WITH FOOD:

If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, only solid foods can fly with you in the cabin. Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services said you can cut your time at the airport with a digital driver’s license or state ID.

The digital IDs can speed up the process at some Transportation Security Administration PreCheck checkpoints, including the South Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The digital IDs, however, aren’t replacements for the physical copies, which you’ll still need to carry with you, DDS said.

For more information on how to get a digital driver's license or ID, which are free to download,

