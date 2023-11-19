One person dead after vehicle runs off roadway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Aiken County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on SC Highway 421 near Old Cherokee Road around 2:09 a.m., Sunday, November 19.

Troopers say the driver of a Kia Optima ran off the road, hitting a fence and ditch.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital where one of the victims died.

The name of the victim who died has not been released and this investigation is still ongoing.

