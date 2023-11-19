Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead after vehicle runs off roadway in Aiken County

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Aiken County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on SC Highway 421 near Old Cherokee Road around 2:09 a.m., Sunday, November 19.

Troopers say the driver of a Kia Optima ran off the road, hitting a fence and ditch.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital where one of the victims died.

The name of the victim who died has not been released and this investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we work to learn more about this deadly accident.

