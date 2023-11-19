Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead after truck and motorcycle collide in McCormick County

By Ashley Campbell
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a truck and motorcycle collided in McCormick County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon around 5:15 p.m. when the driver of a 2012 Chevy Silverado was driving north on Upermill Road.

Troopers say the driver of a motorcycle was driving south on Upermill Road when the truck tried to make a turn, hitting the motorcycle.

SCHP says the driver of the motorcycle died in the crash. The name of the victim has not been released and no charges are pending against the driver of the truck.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we work to learn more about this deadly crash.

