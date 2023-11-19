Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Midland Valley football
Midland Valley loses against Westside in Game of the Week
Under the Lights three sponsor image
Watch: Under the Lights | Week 14 highlights
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson vs. Robert Toombs
Thomson looks for win against Robert Toombs in the brickyard

Latest News

The suspect is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS,...
Suspect pleads not guilty in Jewish protester's death after dueling rallies
GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
Aiken Steeplechase brings in over 15,000 people
‘It’s just a yearly tradition’: fall Steeplechase returns to Aiken
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp