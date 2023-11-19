Submit Photos/Videos
Final escaped Georgia inmate, a murder suspect, is captured

By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. - The last of the four Georgia inmates who escaped from a central Georgia detention center in October has been captured, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Several authorities arrested 52-year-old Joey Fournier near Stockbridge just before noon on Saturday. Fournier is a murder suspect in an ongoing case.

It came a week after the third inmate, Johnifer Barnwell was captured in Augusta.

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office shows Fournier being arrested outside of what appears to be a Quality Inn.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a statement. “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard-working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody.”

Fournier, alongside Chavis Stokes, Marc Anderson and Barnwell, escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Stokes, 29, was arrested in Macon County on Oct. 26. He was being held for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Anderson, 24, was arrested inside a Buckhead apartment on Nov. 3. He was being held for aggravated assault.

