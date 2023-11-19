Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Rain returns during the week.
A Bit Cooler Sunday, Rain Returns for Thanksgiving Week
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds increase Sunday night which will keep temperatures on the warm side for November with overnight lows only in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be from the east at 3 to 6 mph.

Monday will be an overcast and mild day, but it will be a dry day for the most part. While there could be a stray sprinkle later in the day, the greatest chance of measurable rain holds off until Tuesday, as a storm system moves in from the west. Winds on Monday will be from the east at 6 to 11 mph.

The heaviest and most widespread rain arrives late Tuesday through early Wednesday, then dry skies return just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday.

Expect sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day, but it will be on the cool side with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s, but we will see clear skies with afternoon highs quite tolerable in the lower to middle 60s. A stray shower is possible but confidence is low at this point. Check back for updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
Midland Valley football
Midland Valley loses against Westside in Game of the Week
Under the Lights three sponsor image
Watch: Under the Lights | Week 14 highlights
Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Thanksgiving Week forecast.
11/19/2023 Sunday Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Thanksgiving Week forecast.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Dry weekend, rain returns this week. 11/18
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton