Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds increase Sunday night which will keep temperatures on the warm side for November with overnight lows only in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be from the east at 3 to 6 mph.

Monday will be an overcast and mild day, but it will be a dry day for the most part. While there could be a stray sprinkle later in the day, the greatest chance of measurable rain holds off until Tuesday, as a storm system moves in from the west. Winds on Monday will be from the east at 6 to 11 mph.

The heaviest and most widespread rain arrives late Tuesday through early Wednesday, then dry skies return just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday.

Expect sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day, but it will be on the cool side with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s, but we will see clear skies with afternoon highs quite tolerable in the lower to middle 60s. A stray shower is possible but confidence is low at this point. Check back for updates throughout the week.

