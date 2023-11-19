Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A bit cooler Sunday. Rain on the for the week ahead.
By Chris Still
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect another beautiful day Sunday, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than that upper 70s we enjoyed Saturday. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures very near the average of 68 degrees. Winds will be out of the east to northeast at 3 to 6 mph.

Clouds increase Sunday night which will keep temperatures on the warm side for November with overnight lows only in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be from the east at 3 to 6 mph.

Monday will be an overcast and mild day, but it will be a dry day for the most part. While there could be a stray sprinkle later in the day, the greatest chance of measurable rain holds off until Tuesday, as a storm system moves in from the west. Winds on Monday will be from the east at 6 to 11 mph.

The heaviest and most widespread rain arrives late Tuesday through early Wednesday, then dry skies return just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday.

Expect sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day, but it will be on the cool side with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s, but we will see clear skies with afternoon highs quite tolerable in the lower to middle 60s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Midland Valley football
Midland Valley loses against Westside in Game of the Week
Under the Lights three sponsor image
Watch: Under the Lights | Week 14 highlights
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson vs. Robert Toombs
Thomson looks for win against Robert Toombs in the brickyard

Latest News

Dry weekend, rain returns this week. 11/18
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast.
11/18/2023 Saturday Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still