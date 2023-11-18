Thomson looks for win against Robert Toombs in the brickyard

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is no substitute for experience, and if there’s one thing the Thomson Bulldogs learned from last year’s state championship run, it’s knowing how to prepare for big games.

We were out at the brickyard as we speak, helping get ready for what should be another wild night of playoff action out in Thomson.

This isn’t your typical second-round game.

Toombs County finished in a three-way tie for first in their region and ended up getting the two seed.

On Friday night, we have a top-five showdown at the brickyard between two 10-1 teams.

“The bottom line is, we’re in a very historic town that football has a rich tradition in, and it’s good to be a part of it,” said Thomson Head Coach Michael Youngblood.

When you’re a part of a game like this, you know the atmosphere’s going to be good.

“Right now, in the state of Georgia, we have one of the most electric atmospheres pre-games that are around,” said Youngblood.

Youngblood says the brickyard should be rocking with a live DJ, a light show, and two really good football teams.

Jamere Roberts, senior Running Back, said: “Knowing that we’re the defending champs and you can’t let nobody come to your house and beat us.”

Toombs County will try to do that in a top-five showdown.

Youngblood said: “They’re a formidable opponent, but our thing is we’ve just gotta take care of the Thomson Bulldogs, and that’s all that matters.”

Many of these guys know what it’s like playing in a big game after being a part of Thomson’s championship run last year.

“Being in those big games and those big moments, these guys have had the opportunity to play in it, and it’s nothing like experience,” said Youngblood.

Storm Hunt, senior receiver, said: “We’ve got a big game, yes, but we’ve been in moments like this before, so it isn’t something we’ve never seen. We’ve got good fans, good coaches, good players, so we’ll go out there and get the W.”

Some of the players we talked to say it’s gonna come down to not turning the ball over and making big plays.

