Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old has died after being shot in the head in Thomson.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms the teenager died on Saturday.

The GBI says at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Thomson Police Department responded to a call of gunfire in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy from Thomson unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary information indicates the victim and other minors were in the area when several unidentified men approached and shot at the home multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The teen was struck in the head and is unresponsive at a hospital, according to GBI.

Multiple homes were blocked in the area on Wednesday.

Our News 12 crew says many of the homes appear to be vacant.

“We are aware of an incident that happened off campus and is under investigation by the Thomson Police Department. Thomson-McDuffie Middle School did enact its crisis plan this morning to provide support to students,” the McDuffie County School District said in a statement to News 12.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.