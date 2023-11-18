Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing 71-year-old man?

71-year-old Steve King
71-year-old Steve King(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 71-year-old man.

Steve King was last seen on Friday around 12:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Highway 81.

King was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a camo jacket and hat, and brown dress shoes.

King suffers from Dementia and may be confused.

If you have any information on King’s whereabouts, call McCormick dispatch at 864-465-3211.

