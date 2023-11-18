Greenbrier High wins Girls’ Flag Football area championship

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past few years, Girls Flag Football has become increasingly more popular across the Peach State, and even around the country.

On Thursday night, four of our local Columbia County teams hit the turf at Evans High School to solidify their seeding in the upcoming state tournament.

The thrilling game between the Lakeside Panthers and the Grovetown Warriors came down to the wire. Lakeside scored a clutch touchdown late in the fourth quarter, to secure the number three seed in the area.

In the area championship game, the highly state-ranked Greenbrier Wolfpack went head-to-head with the Evans Knights. Greenbrier got the job done in another close game, to take the top spot and win the area title.

“It feels amazing. We really worked together as a team. We have come together really close and done well every game,” said Kenzie Horton with Greenbrier.

Greenbrier’s Sophie Campanaro said: “Flag football growing is amazing. I think because as girls we can’t play tackle football, so this is a great alternative.”

Sarah Newland with Greenbrier said: “I heard they’re adding it to the Olympics, so that’s exciting and I really hope they start adding it to more colleges because it’s really something that I’d enjoy playing.”

Despite the results of Thursday’s games, Greenbrier, Evans, Lakeside, and Grovetown have all qualified for the state tournament, which will bring together the top 32 teams across the Peach State.

The Wolfpack’s Alisha Mikell said: “It’s really like showing that, we can come together and actually like make a team and go somewhere big and do big things. We’re trying to make it and it’s fun and it shows a lot for young girls so they can learn from us.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.