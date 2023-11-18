Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Beautiful weekend ahead. Rain returns for the week ahead.
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the east to northeast at 3 to 6 mph.

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures Monday with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs near 70. Another rainmaker moves in late Monday night bringing a good chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain should clear out by Wednesday afternoon, then we are back to sunshine for Thanksgiving Day with breezy conditions and highs in the middle 60s with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s.

The weather looks good for Black Friday shoppers with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s warming into the lower to middle 60s for the afternoon.

