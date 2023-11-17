Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Warnock releases report on why insulin costs should be capped

Sen. Raphael Warnock's office released a new report reaffirming the need for a $35 insulin cap.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s office released a new report showing who is left behind when it comes to insulin and diabetes.

The report breaks down the reasons behind his push for federal legislation to lower high insulin costs.

According to the report, there are 813 “insulin deserts” across the country, with more than 12 million uninsured Americans living in them, most of which are in the South.

MORE | Lead-tainted applesauce puts Ga. health officials on alert

The report defines an “insulin desert” as a county with high rates of uninsured populations and high rates of diabetes.

Georgia ranks 6th out of the top 10 states for this.

Warnock has been pushing for a $35 insulin cap and hosted a roundtable several months ago explaining why this must happen to help those impacted.

READ THE REPORT:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death at Fort Eisenhower
Fort Eisenhower breaks silence about death on post
Jail booking photo of Micayla McClain, McDuffie County Animal Services director.
McDuffie County official arrested over child’s exposure to THC
1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads
Car flip at N. Belair, Washington roads sends 1 to the hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
43-year-old pedestrian killed in accident on Gordon Highway
Timothy Philpot
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Aiken County

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
32-year-old shot dead on Verdery Street; suspect arrested
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
43-year-old pedestrian killed in accident on Gordon Highway
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge
Abriya Ellison
Shot at a birthday party, she now faces the high cost of survival