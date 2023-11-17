Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army hosts kettle kickoff in Aiken

Salvation Army kettle kickoff
Salvation Army kettle kickoff(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Aiken held a kettle kickoff on Thursday.

Participants competed by bringing their best crock pot dishes. Kids were also able to participate in activities.

Along with the cookoff, people in attendance were able to do some shopping.

All of the proceeds go to the salvation army’s fundraising campaign.

The event was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

