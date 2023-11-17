Salvation Army hosts kettle kickoff in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Aiken held a kettle kickoff on Thursday.

Participants competed by bringing their best crock pot dishes. Kids were also able to participate in activities.

Along with the cookoff, people in attendance were able to do some shopping.

All of the proceeds go to the salvation army’s fundraising campaign.

The event was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

