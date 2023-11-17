A progress report on Augusta’s new ambulance provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Central EMS started out with a trial by fire with a sudden move-in date to start offering ambulance service in Richmond County.

That happened when Gold Cross EMS pulled out at an accelerated rate after city leaders decided not to renew a contract with the company.

Despite Central’s obstacles as the new ambulance provider, it remained optimistic.

Since then, a cyberattack on the city slowed things down and a Georgia Department of Public Health investigation was launched into whether Central’s ambulances were up to code.

But is that everything that’s happened?

Using public documents, we looked into Central’s record in the past few months.

We learned:

There have been seven formal complaints on response times (with more insinuated in two other emails).

One employee investigation has been launched

The cyberattack hit Central’s response times tracker all the way into August, with the EMS provider not being able to track response times.

And there was one back-and-forth complaint on Central EMS practices on a spinal cord operation.

The 165 pages of public documents offer a mile marker on how Central is doing.

