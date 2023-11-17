Submit Photos/Videos
A progress report on Augusta’s new ambulance provider

Central EMS
Central EMS(WRDW/WAGT)
By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Central EMS started out with a trial by fire with a sudden move-in date to start offering ambulance service in Richmond County.

That happened when Gold Cross EMS pulled out at an accelerated rate after city leaders decided not to renew a contract with the company.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Craig Allison is taking a deep dive into public records to get a look at how the ambulance provider is doing, several months after entering Richmond County. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Despite Central’s obstacles as the new ambulance provider, it remained optimistic.

Since then, a cyberattack on the city slowed things down and a Georgia Department of Public Health investigation was launched into whether Central’s ambulances were up to code.

But is that everything that’s happened?

Using public documents, we looked into Central’s record in the past few months.

We learned:

  • There have been seven formal complaints on response times (with more insinuated in two other emails).
  • One employee investigation has been launched
  • The cyberattack hit Central’s response times tracker all the way into August, with the EMS provider not being able to track response times.
  • And there was one back-and-forth complaint on Central EMS practices on a spinal cord operation.

The 165 pages of public documents offer a mile marker on how Central is doing.

READ THE DOCUMENTS:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

