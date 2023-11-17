Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at about 12:33 a.m. ET Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Short, 30
Army mom killed baby to send him to ‘Jesus and God,’ investigators say
Car accident generic
Aiken 48-year-old dies in crash on Deans Bridge Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
32-year-old shot dead on Verdery Street; suspect arrested
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
43-year-old pedestrian killed in accident on Gordon Highway
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says

Latest News

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas,...
SpaceX’s giant new rocket launches on second test flight from Texas
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south
The long-awaited second test flight of SpaceX's Starship system, the most powerful launch...
LIVE: SpaceX launches mega rocket for second test flight
Patients, staff and displaced people have left Gaza’s largest hospital. (CNN, POOL, IDF, GOOGLE...
IDF releases videos from hospital complex raid
A shooting at a New Hampshire hospital left a former police chief dead on Friday. (WMUR)
Former police chief killed in shooting at New Hampshire hospital