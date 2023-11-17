Grovetown cops’ car show to fund gifts for kids in need

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department will host the “Cruisin’ for Christmas” car show Saturday to raise money for holiday gifts for kids.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road.

For the past 18 years, the agency has worked with schools to identify underprivileged children who would most likely not be receiving any Christmas gifts.

The agency then partners with donors to provide gifts, which include needed items like clothing, plus a special gift.

“We have enjoyed great success and support over the years, but unfortunately, we nearly always have more children than available funds,” Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said.

This year, the agency decided to do something different by holding a car show with a $25 registration fee and raffing off door prizes.

“We are looking forward to a great turnout and are well on our way to surpassing the amount of funds raised last year,” Kitchens said. “Our goal is to be able to make the purchases for all the names we receive this year.”

All proceeds will go toward the purchase of gifts for the kids.

