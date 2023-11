Greene Street project to bring road closures, water outages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning Monday, Greene Street between Second and Fourth streets will be closed to begin work on the Transportation Investment Act Greene Street Improvement Project.

The work will impact travel for motorists and emergency personnel in the indicated areas, and detour signs will be in place.

Additionally, as part of the work being done, water service will be interrupted on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. while repairs are being made in the following areas:

Fourth Street between Ellis Street and Greene Street.

Third Street between Broad Street and Greene Street.

Ellis Street between Third Street and Second Street.

Second Street between Ellis Street and Telfair Street.

Greene Street between Second Street and Fourth Street.

The road is scheduled to reopen no later than noon Wednesday.

In Columbia County ...

Intermittent lane closures are planned Wrightsboro Road from Horizon South Parkway to Jimmie Dyess Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Temporary lane closures are planned on Furys Ferry Road between Millstone Drive and Southern Pines Drive from 9-11 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.