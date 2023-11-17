Gobble up this free turkey or ham offer by donating blood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving next week, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering a free turkey or ham for donors through Nov. 22.

The certificate is good for any ham or turkey product up to $15 for those who donate blood with Shepeard.

The voucher can be used at any store that accepts manufacturers’ coupons.

Shepeard Community Blood Center says besides summer, the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day are the most challenging times for blood centers.

“Everyone has so much to do around the holidays, and sometimes donating blood loses out to other priorities,” says Shepeard President/CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “However, we must remember those who will be spending the holidays at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and the many other local hospitals served by Shepeard. They will be so thankful that blood is available to them.”

