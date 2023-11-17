Fort Eisenhower identifies dead child; mother in custody

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities at Fort Eisenhower have identified the young child who died on the post earlier this week and said his mother has been arrested.

In a statement Friday, the post’s Cyber Center of Excellence said the deceased is the young son of Staff Sgt. James Short of San Diego.

The victim’s mother and spouse of Short is in custody, the post said.

Short joined the Army in 2006 as a signal support system specialist and joined the Fort Eisenhower team in 2021 as a drill sergeant.

“We have informed our Fort Eisenhower community of the identity,” the post said. “We are focused on providing support to all who suffered in this tragedy. We appreciate the sensitivity afforded to our community as we take care of our team and continue to heal from this tragic loss.”

Knowledgeable sources tell News 12 the death was reported before midday Wednesday.

A witness told News 12 there was crime scene tape at a home in the post’s McNair Terrace neighborhood Wednesday.

A witness sent News 12 this photo of the crime scene tape at a home on Fort Eisenhower. (Contributed)

But the tape was gone by Thursday, the witness said, adding: “It looks like nothing happened no. No police there now either.”

On Thursday, Fort Eisenhower’s Cyber Center of Excellence post broke its initial silence about the death.

“Yesterday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Fort Eisenhower family suffered a terrible loss to our community. Our immediate focus is providing care and support for those affected by this tragedy,” the post said. “At this time, we request privacy for the family to mourn and heal from this event.”

The statement continued: “We are thankful for the community’s support as we mourn the loss to our community. We continue to work with law enforcement to ensure a complete investigation.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.