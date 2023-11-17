Submit Photos/Videos
Former Barnwell employee charged with 3 counts of assault, battery

Matthew Napolitan Washington, 33.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a former Barnwell city employee with three counts of assault and battery in the first degree on Friday.

Matthew Napolitan Washington, 33, was booked into the Barnwell County Detention Center.

According to the warrants, the assaults happened through the fall of 2022 and the summer of 2023. Officials say Washington is accused of touching the juvenile victim under and over her clothes.

The victim identified Washington as her volleyball coach and stated that she was attending volleyball practice at his house, according to the arrest warrants.

Read the arrest warrants:

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

