Fliers from CSRA will join record level of Thanksgiving air traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. - U.S. airlines are expecting record traffic this Thanksgiving travel season, and even if you’re flying out of the Augusta airport, you’ll be in the midst of it.

AAA expects 55.4 million people to travel, including a record number of fliers, between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

A lot of those fliers, including most from Augusta, will pass through Atlanta’s airport – the world’s busiest.

Atlanta airport officials are expecting 3.6 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between now and Nov. 28.

FLYING WITH FOOD:

If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, only solid foods can fly with you in the cabin. Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked.

“For this Thanksgiving holiday time period, we’re anticipating to screen just under 1.1 million travelers,” said Robert Spinden, the federal security director with the Transportation Security Administration. “We expect the overall busiest days to be today, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then the Sunday after.”

It’s all hands on deck for TSA and airlines.

“We’ve seen significant operational improvements, we’ve hired over 2,100 employees,” said Joe Miller, a vice president for Atlanta-based Delta Airlines. “In addition, we’re bringing in 300 seasonals who are going to help with wheelchair services, helping with unaccompanied minors, and helping in the lobby.”

