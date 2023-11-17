Domestic incident blamed in deaths of 4 at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A family of four was found dead at their on-post home at Fort Stewart on Wednesday.

According to the Public Affairs Office, Staff Sgt. Meiziaha T. Cooper, Desmond Cooper and their children, 4 and 9 years old, were found dead inside the home after a welfare check was requested by the soldier’s unit.

Police arrived at the home at approximately 2 p.m. Law enforcement found the family unresponsive in the home upon making entry.

The individuals were pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates that this incident is domestic in nature, according to the Public Affairs Office.

Staff Sgt. Cooper joined the Army in October 2012 and she served as a culinary noncommissioned officer. Her awards included four Army Commendation Medals and six Army Achievement Medals.

The investigation is still ongoing.

