Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated light showers this evening - tonight. Mostly dry and beautiful weekend ahead.
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated light showers will be possible this evening into tonight as a cold front approaches the region - but we are not expecting much measurable rainfall. Temperatures stay mild tonight in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest 3-8 mph.

The cold front will move through Friday night with dry and mostly sunny conditions behind it for this weekend. Highs Saturday will reach the middle and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Cloudy and seasonal Monday with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs near 70. Another rain maker will move in late Monday night and bring the chance for rain through Wednesday morning. Rain should clear out by Wednesday afternoon and then we are back to sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving next Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

Highs stay warmer than average Saturday and then turn more seasonal Sunday and Monday.
