Coroner’s office responds to pedestrian crash on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has responded to a pedestrian crash on Gordon Highway on Thursday night.

Details are limited at this time. News 12 is working to gain more information.

Richmond County is seeing a high number of pedestrian deaths this year alone.

2020 was our highest year, but we’re on track to surpass that, even though the deaths seem to come in peaks in valleys, like two mid-October weekends that each had two fatalities .

Of 54 pedestrian deaths from 2018 to 2023, we’ve learned that 60% of those deaths happened in the same ZIP code, 30906.

“Our averages for the number of incidents involving either bicycle or pedestrian are well below the state average for a county of our size,” said John Ussery, Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering for Augusta-Richmond County.

Three hotspot thoroughfares are Gordon Highway, Mike Padgett Highway and Peach Orchard Road.

