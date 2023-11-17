Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Coroner’s office responds to pedestrian crash on Gordon Highway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has responded to a pedestrian crash on Gordon Highway on Thursday night.

Details are limited at this time. News 12 is working to gain more information.

Richmond County is seeing a high number of pedestrian deaths this year alone.

2020 was our highest year, but we’re on track to surpass that, even though the deaths seem to come in peaks in valleys, like two mid-October weekends that each had two fatalities.

Of 54 pedestrian deaths from 2018 to 2023, we’ve learned that 60% of those deaths happened in the same ZIP code, 30906.

“Our averages for the number of incidents involving either bicycle or pedestrian are well below the state average for a county of our size,” said John Ussery, Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering for Augusta-Richmond County.

Three hotspot thoroughfares are Gordon Highway, Mike Padgett Highway and Peach Orchard Road.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Death at Fort Eisenhower
Fort Eisenhower breaks silence about death on post
Tanya Tripp
Charges upgraded against mom in murder of her 16-year-old
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Ja’Ziah Pollard
2-year-old’s killer halts Augusta trial, admits guilt

Latest News

Leapfrogging by New Hampshire defies the new calendar the Democratic National Committee set for...
Will S.C. Democrats’ primary really be the first in the nation?
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Most S.C. sexual battery victims are teenage girls, stats show
West Avenue Market
Want a home-cooked meal? Head to West Avenue Market
One Table Event at USC Aiken
USC Aiken hosts Thanksgiving event ahead of holiday