Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augustans can get a free vegan roast for Thanksgiving

PETA supporters at a previous vegan roast giveaway.
PETA supporters at a previous vegan roast giveaway.(PETA)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - PETA wants you to gobble up something other than turkey this Thanksgiving.

That’s why the group will be handing out free vegan roasts at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Augusta Sprouts Farmers Market at 630 Crane Creek Drive.

“Ahead of Thanksgiving, a PETA ‘chick’ wearing a turkey-themed outfit—complete with a festive faux-feather tutu—will be joined by a flock of supporters giving away turkey-free holiday roasts,” the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The goal is to encourage people to enjoy a vegan holiday and give birds a break.

“Turkeys feel pain and fear, experience joy, value their lives, and don’t deserve to be carved up and stuffed any more than we do,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA urges everyone to show a little mercy by tucking into savory, satisfying vegan roasts that give everyone something to be thankful for.”

PETA says it “opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death at Fort Eisenhower
Fort Eisenhower identifies dead child; mother in custody
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
43-year-old pedestrian killed in accident on Gordon Highway
Jail booking photo of Micayla McClain, McDuffie County Animal Services director.
McDuffie County official arrested over child’s exposure to THC
1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads
Car flip at N. Belair, Washington roads sends 1 to the hospital
Reagan Anderson, 27
Orangeburg County teacher accused of sexual battery with student

Latest News

Boarding area at Augusta Regional Airport
Fliers from CSRA will join record level of Thanksgiving air traffic
Death at Fort Eisenhower
Fort Eisenhower identifies dead child; mother in custody
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
32-year-old shot dead on Verdery Street; suspect arrested
Timothy Lamar Herndon
S.C. man convicted of sexually abusing kids in hidden room