August trial date sought in Trump Georgia election case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County prosecutors are requesting an August 2024 trial date as it related to their massive, organized crime indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office filed the request Friday afternoon.

The court filing requests Trump’s trial to begin on Aug. 5, 2024 which, according to the filing, “balances potential delays from Defendant Trump’s other criminal trials in sister sovereigns and the other Defendants’ constitutional speedy trial rights.

“Currently, Defendant Trump is set for trial in the District of Columbia on March 4, 2024, and the Southern District of Florida on May 20, 2024. A start date of August 5, 2024, is therefore unlikely to be subject to delay or interference from these other trials.”

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Friday’s filing caps one of the most tumultuous weeks since Willis announced her sweeping, historic indictment back in August.

On Tuesday, a series of leaked videos from four Trump co-defendants appeared to show the nation’s 45th president determined not to leave the White House despite 2020 general election results.

Those leaks led Willis to file an emergency motion late Tuesday afternoon seeking a protective order of some of the evidence in her case.

Willis’ motion came after several national and local media outlets reported on videotaped conversations from Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro, that, according to CNN, were part of the plea deals they arranged with Willis’ office.

McAfee granted the order during a Wednesday hearing in which Jonathan Miller, an attorney representing another Trump co-defendant, Misty Hampton, admitted to leaking the videos to “one media outlet,” he said.

On Thursday, McAfee set a Nov. 21 hearing to determine if Harrison Floyd’s bond will be revoked as requested by Willis’s office.

Prosecutors alleged Floyd - another Trump co-defendants - has violated his bond conditions by posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, “in an effort to intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses, and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

His actions amounted to “intentional and flagrant violations” of his bond conditions, prosecutors said. Floyd must be present at the hearing, according to McAfee’s order.

After Willis filed a motion to revoke Floyd’s bond, Floyd took to social media to condemn her request.

Floyd, the only co-defendant in Trump’s indictment to be jailed, had earlier reached a bond agreement of $100,000.

Floyd was one of the last Trump co-defendants to surrender at the Fulton County jail, and the only one who did not arrange a bond settlement before turning himself in.

