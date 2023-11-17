AU group helps make cybersecurity field welcoming to women

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Women make up just a quarter of the workforce.

But as the cyber world changes, a group of women at Augusta University are working to change that statistic with a new chapter of Women in Cybersecurity.

JoVi Douglas she saw a knowledge gap when it came to men and women and cybersecurity, so she seized the chance to establish the group.

Its goal is to offer women a supportive environment where they can learn, network and excel in the field of cybersecurity.

For her, it’s a grassroots effort to help set young women like her up for success in the industry.

“I have been afforded a lot of opportunities in my life to start things from the ground up,” said Douglas. “That’s why I saw this opportunity to lay the groundwork and foundation for a national organization to be here on the Augusta University campus. My vision for the club is to actively recruit, retain and empower women in the cybersecurity arena.”

Women in Cybersecurity was launched in 2013 by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Tennessee Tech University.

In a decade, it’s grown into an organization representing a leading alliance between trailblazers from academia, government and industry.

