Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

AU group helps make cybersecurity field welcoming to women

Cybersecurity .
Cybersecurity .(Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Women make up just a quarter of the workforce.

But as the cyber world changes, a group of women at Augusta University are working to change that statistic with a new chapter of Women in Cybersecurity.

MORE | AU celebrates breaking 10,000 mark with huge freshman class

JoVi Douglas she saw a knowledge gap when it came to men and women and cybersecurity, so she seized the chance to establish the group.

Its goal is to offer women a supportive environment where they can learn, network and excel in the field of cybersecurity.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Taylor Martin is talking with Douglas about her efforts, as well as the importance of bringing women into the field. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

For her, it’s a grassroots effort to help set young women like her up for success in the industry.

“I have been afforded a lot of opportunities in my life to start things from the ground up,” said Douglas. “That’s why I saw this opportunity to lay the groundwork and foundation for a national organization to be here on the Augusta University campus. My vision for the club is to actively recruit, retain and empower women in the cybersecurity arena.”

Women in Cybersecurity was launched in 2013 by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Tennessee Tech University.

In a decade, it’s grown into an organization representing a leading alliance between trailblazers from academia, government and industry.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death at Fort Eisenhower
Fort Eisenhower identifies dead child; mother in custody
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
43-year-old pedestrian killed in accident on Gordon Highway
Jail booking photo of Micayla McClain, McDuffie County Animal Services director.
McDuffie County official arrested over child’s exposure to THC
1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads
Car flip at N. Belair, Washington roads sends 1 to the hospital
Reagan Anderson, 27
Orangeburg County teacher accused of sexual battery with student

Latest News

FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
South Carolina scores ‘F’ on maternal, infant health report card
Around this time of year, our attention shifts to what gifts we're getting. But It's also a...
Gobble up this free turkey or ham offer by donating blood
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Grovetown cops’ car show to fund gifts for kids in need
Golden Harvest
CSRA nonprofits need help as food banks pushed to brink