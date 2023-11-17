32-year-old shot dead on Verdery Street; suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 32-year-old was killed Thursday night in a shooting on Verdery Street at Oak Street, according to authorities.

Myron Garnett, 32, of Verdery Street was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 9:43 p.m., Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Shakeichia Jackson, 30, was arrested and booked into Richmond County jail, according to deputies. She’s charged with murder.

Garnett is the latest victim in an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

In just the past week, there have been two other murders in Augusta:

While the outbreak of violence has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, Augusta as the largest city has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs. Many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

