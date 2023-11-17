32-year-old identified victim of Verdery Street shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 32-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting that happened on Thursday night, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the shooting occurred on Verdery Street at Oak Street on Thursday.

Myron Garnett, 32, of Verdery Street was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on scene at 9:43 p.m., the coroner confirms.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

