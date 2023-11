AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 100 Georgia Power customers are experiencing a power outage in Richmond County on Friday morning.

As of 5:44 a.m. the power outage map shows 123 customers have been affected, the restoration time is estimated to be at 8:30 a.m.

The area is near the 13th Street Bridge.

123 Georgia Power customers experience outage in Richmond Co. (Contributed)

